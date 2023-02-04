Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,860 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nelnet by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 55.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $395.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

