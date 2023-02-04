Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.1% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 198,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $721,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.5 %

BJ opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.