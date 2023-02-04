Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 256,500 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21.

