Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Hilltop worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH opened at $34.39 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

