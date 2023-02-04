Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after buying an additional 1,634,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,241,000 after buying an additional 381,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

