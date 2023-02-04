Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Sells $255,092.32 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $255,092.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,253,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 53,675 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,781,473.25.

On Monday, January 30th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $19,962.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,900 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $66,576.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $161,640.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 9,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $323,424.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tucows by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

