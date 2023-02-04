Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger Acquires 9,000 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Intel

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

