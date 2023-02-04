Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.50% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $113.92 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.52 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

