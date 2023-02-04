Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 121,091 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,091 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 580,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 834,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 138,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.