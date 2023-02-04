Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Scott Genereux Sells 943 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ROK opened at $289.96 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

