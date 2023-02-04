Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Scott Genereux Sells 943 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ROK opened at $289.96 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.69.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
