Gerard Brophy Sells 11,339 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Avantor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Avantor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

