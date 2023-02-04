Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 19,800 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Ecovyst worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after buying an additional 335,297 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,879,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after buying an additional 786,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 391,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ecovyst by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,025,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after buying an additional 235,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ecovyst by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 110,817 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE ECVT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.92. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Ecovyst had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In other news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,525.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

