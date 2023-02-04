Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 248,852 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CarGurus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 622,016 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 422,341 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 654.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 282,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 244,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

