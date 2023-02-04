Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,275 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.59 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

