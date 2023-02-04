L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys A$357,484.39 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Raphael Lamm bought 123,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$357,484.39 ($251,749.57).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Raphael Lamm purchased 276,483 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$787,976.55 ($554,913.06).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

