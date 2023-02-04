L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys A$357,484.39 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Raphael Lamm bought 123,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$357,484.39 ($251,749.57).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 23rd, Raphael Lamm purchased 276,483 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$787,976.55 ($554,913.06).
