Valle Perochena Antonio Del Buys 14,590 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $358,622.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,570,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,395,294.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BY stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.
Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
