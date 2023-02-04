Valle Perochena Antonio Del Buys 14,590 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $358,622.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,570,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,395,294.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BY stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

