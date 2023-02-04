Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 102.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 58.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.12 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading

