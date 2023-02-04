Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,273 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 551,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $25.50 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.

