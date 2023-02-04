Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 86,211 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,211 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 280.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,161 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $27,585,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3,122.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 701,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 679,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

