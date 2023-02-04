Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $82.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

