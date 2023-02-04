Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 74,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $124.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

