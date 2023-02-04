Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,707 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $110.03 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

