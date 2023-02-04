Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 24,669 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EEFT opened at $117.16 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.37.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.25.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

