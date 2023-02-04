Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 984,919 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

