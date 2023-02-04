Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $369,715.20 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 192,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $369,715.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,701,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,226,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

