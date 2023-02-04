Citigroup Raises A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $69.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 575,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

