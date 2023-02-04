EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.59. EZCORP shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 53,020 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.82 million. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $15,145,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EZCORP by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EZCORP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 263,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 177.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 156,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

