TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.52. TuSimple shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 166,770 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.
TuSimple Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $592.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
