FY2023 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $66,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.