FY2023 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $66,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
