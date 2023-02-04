Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.86. Yext shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 121,985 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Yext Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,037.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yext by 148.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 536,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 320,693 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Yext by 80.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,479,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,973 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 812,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth about $756,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

