CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $11.44. CureVac shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 51,070 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
CureVac Stock Down 5.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
