Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down to $64.48

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.48, but opened at $62.34. Corteva shares last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 284,665 shares traded.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

