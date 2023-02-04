ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.84

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $34.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 13,734,730 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,139,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,782,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

