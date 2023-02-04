ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.84

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $34.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 13,734,730 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
