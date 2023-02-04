ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down to $35.33

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.33, but opened at $33.93. ABB shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 130,065 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
