ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $32.50

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $29.88. ChampionX shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 274,291 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,924 shares of company stock worth $4,661,661. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

