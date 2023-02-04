Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $18.73. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 1,744 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $552.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.49.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
