Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $18.73. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 1,744 shares.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $552.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

