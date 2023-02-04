Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stephens

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

