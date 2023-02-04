Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,179.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,286 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,135. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 328,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.