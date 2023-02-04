Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 166,544 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

