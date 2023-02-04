Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 21,187 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMOGet Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $658,703.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,067,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,293,746.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,005 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $153,953.80.
  • On Friday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,124 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $191,007.56.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,426 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,752,067.26.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,372 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $459,007.92.
  • On Thursday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 965 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.85 per share, with a total value of $28,805.25.
  • On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $1,020,267.54.
  • On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $590,974.38.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91.
  • On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $62,376.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $84,844.13.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

EMO stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

