LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Acquires $705,692.84 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LendingTree Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of TREE stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.30.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
