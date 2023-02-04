LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Acquires $705,692.84 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LendingTree Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TREE stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.30.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

