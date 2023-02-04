Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of EVLO opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

