Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) EVP Sells 31,538 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.