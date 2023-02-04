Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 112,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$970,188.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at C$970,188.80.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 197,833 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,711,215.88.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.94 and a 1 year high of C$9.87. The company has a market cap of C$366.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.01.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.4217233 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Stories

