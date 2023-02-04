Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$125.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 151,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

