Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $1,305,172.12 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $412.98.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.
