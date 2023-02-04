Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $1,305,172.12 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $412.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

