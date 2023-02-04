American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) COO Sells $1,196,062.42 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,702.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Cowen upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.