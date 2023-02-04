Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $29.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

AMAL stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $704.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

