HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,241,170.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $258.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average of $221.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

