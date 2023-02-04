Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 286,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.